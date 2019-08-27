CHESTNUT Annie Irene September 7, 1940 August 19, 2019 On August 19, 2019, Annie Irene Chestnut joined her family in Heaven at Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital in New York. She was a native of Roanoke, Virginia, but moved to New York City in the1950's along with her husband the late Charles Chestnut. Annie also known as "Irene" was the life of every party. She had four children, the late Charles Chestnut Jr.; and her surviving children, Anthony Chestnut, Michael Chestnut and Monica Terry; as well as a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends. We will miss her dearly. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
