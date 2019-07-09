January 21, 2019 Stephen Douglas Chenault, 66, of Clifton Forge/Hot Springs, Va., passed away on January 21, 2019 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He graduated from Clifton Forge High School in 1972. He was an avid aviation enthusiast. Steve retired from the FAA as an aviation safety inspector after many years of employment. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Clifton Forge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Douglas Chenault and Ruth Burr Chenault of Clifton Forge. Steve is survived by two sisters, Ann (Mike) Walsh of Stuart's Draft, Va. and Betty Lou (Eric) Douglas of Springfield, Tenn. He leaves behind nephews, nieces, cousins; other relatives and friends; and a fiancée Riza Jumalon of San Jose, Philippines. Simpson Funeral Home of Roanoke handled his cremation and a private service was held in Hot Springs in January.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.