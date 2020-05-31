May 27, 2020 Juanita Ruth Thomas Cheatwood, 87, of Roanoke, Va., went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, Va., to the late Otis and Ruth Wade Shufflebarger. Nita was also preceded in death by her first husband, Patrick H. Thomas; her second husband, Alfred W. Cheatwood; and her sister, Rosemary Lemon. Nita graduated from William Fleming High School in 1950 and from Lynchburg College in 1954. She moved to Hagerstown, Md., in 1956 and was employed by Washington County, Maryland Free Library for several years before becoming an elementary school teacher there where she taught at Conococheague Elementary School and Clear Spring Elementary School. Nita retired in 1993 and moved back to Roanoke, Va. She is survived by her sisters, Ann Kern of Buchanan, Va., and Barbara West of Fredericksburg, Va.; her daughter, Carol Keene and husband, Skip, of Carmel, Ind.; sons, Michael Thomas and wife, Lori, of Wake Forest, N.C., and Andy Thomas and wife, Katy, of Greencastle, Pa.; stepson, Ben Cheatwood and fiancée, Lisa Fisher, of Roanoke, Va.; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nita's memory to Northview United Methodist Church, 521 Ridgecrest Drive, Roanoke, VA 24017. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

