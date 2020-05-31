May 27, 2020 Juanita Ruth Thomas Cheatwood, 87, of Roanoke, Va., went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, Va., to the late Otis and Ruth Wade Shufflebarger. Nita was also preceded in death by her first husband, Patrick H. Thomas; her second husband, Alfred W. Cheatwood; and her sister, Rosemary Lemon. Nita graduated from William Fleming High School in 1950 and from Lynchburg College in 1954. She moved to Hagerstown, Md., in 1956 and was employed by Washington County, Maryland Free Library for several years before becoming an elementary school teacher there where she taught at Conococheague Elementary School and Clear Spring Elementary School. Nita retired in 1993 and moved back to Roanoke, Va. She is survived by her sisters, Ann Kern of Buchanan, Va., and Barbara West of Fredericksburg, Va.; her daughter, Carol Keene and husband, Skip, of Carmel, Ind.; sons, Michael Thomas and wife, Lori, of Wake Forest, N.C., and Andy Thomas and wife, Katy, of Greencastle, Pa.; stepson, Ben Cheatwood and fiancée, Lisa Fisher, of Roanoke, Va.; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nita's memory to Northview United Methodist Church, 521 Ridgecrest Drive, Roanoke, VA 24017. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cases in Virginia surpass 40,000; two test positive at Blacksburg's Warm Hearth
-
Pedestrian struck in Roanoke was Lord Botetourt senior
-
Med Beat: One way not to monitor coronavirus deaths in Roanoke
-
Gov. Northam orders mask use in businesses, starting Friday
-
Former athletic director Abe Naff sues Ferrum College
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.