January 28, 2020 Alfred William Cheatwood Jr., 88, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, January 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred William Cheatwood Sr and Nell Graham Cheatwood; a son, Michael Cheatwood; and a granddaughter, Marcia Cheatwood. Alfred graduated from William Fleming High School where he was active in sports and attended Bridgewater College and the University of South Carolina. He proudly served his country, having served in both the United States Navy and Army. Alfred retired from the Virginia Department of Education. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Juanita Thomas Cheatwood; two children, Benjamin Cheatwood and Julia Block; five grandchildren, Nicholas Block, Shannon Block, Samuel Block, Michael Cheatwood and Rihannon Justis; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Wayne Cheatwood; a sister, Jewell Bryant; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Northview United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.