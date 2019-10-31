CHAUVIN Phyllis Ann Fannon March 31, 1950 October 29, 2019 Phyllis Ann Fannon Chauvin, 69, of Huddleston, Va., died Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born in Pennington Gap, Va. on March 31, 1950 a daughter of the late Wirt Fannon and Pearlie Moore Fannon. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three sisters, Lois Kincannon, Sue Slagle, and Mary McNeese. She was a retired Registered Nurse at Carilion and was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church. Phyllis is survived by her husband, Charles Lawrence Chauvin; daughters, Jo-Ann LaClair and husband Andrew, Penny Doddemeade and husband Jack; son, Daniel Chauvin and wife Tina; grandchildren, Alexandra, Raigan, Joseph, Michael, Matthew, and Emily; great-grandchildren, Killian and George; brothers, Cecil Fannon, Morgan Fannon and wife Nancy, James Fannon and wife Laura, Tommy Fannon, David Fannon, Otis Fannon and wife Margaret; sister, Virginia Lynn Roark; and brother-in-law, John McNeese. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Resurrection Catholic Church, 15353 Moneta Rd. Moneta, Va. 24121 with Father Salvador Añonuevo celebrating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
