October 27, 1926 April 2, 2020 Reva Virginia Hylton Chatting, 93, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020. A native of Floyd County, Va., she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Noel Freeman Chatting; her parents; nine siblings; and a great-grandchild. Reva is survived by her son, Ronald Coleman Chatting; her son, Rodger Lee Chatting and wife, Doris; her daughter, Patricia Ann Chatting Sowder and husband, Alan; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and beloved neighbors. She was a lifelong seamstress and she loved working outside in her gardens. The family will have a private graveside service at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. A memorial service for the public will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

