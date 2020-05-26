May 22, 2020 Sandra Gayle Chattin, 73, of Rocky Mount, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and Goldie Harrison. Sandra is survived by her husband, Raymond Layton; children, Jerry (Amy) Chattin and Jimmy (Stacy) Chattin; grandchildren, Valerie and Sam Chattin, Lauren and Tyler Chattin, and Hayden and Meredith Chattin; two brothers, Wayne Harrison and Tommy (Gloria) Harrison; one sister, Joyce Smith (Ronnie); nephew, Dale Smith; niece, Fran Richmond; niece, Dena Chocklett; nephews, David Harrison and Timmy Harrison; special childhood friends that have been like sisters, Augustine Smith, Jackie Hogan and Neva Blankenship; and many other nieces and nephews. A special note from Joyce, her adoring sister and best friend, "She was a shining light in our family. She always found the good in everyone. She was always smiling and would give her last penny if they needed help. God bless you dear sister, now your pain is gone forever." Sandra worked as a Patient Access Specialist for Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She loved sports, reading, and playing Bingo and Scrabble. Sandra loved all animals especially her two dogs, Taco and Pepper. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the SPCA or to a charity of your choice in her memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.