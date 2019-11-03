CHAPMAN, M. Birdeen October 29, 2019 M. Birdeen Chapman, 100, formerly of Roanoke, went home peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale D. Chapman; and her daughter, Barbara L. Chapman. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Richard Snyder. Surviving are her daughter, Suzanne C. Kaminski (Ronald) of Richmond; son, David D. Chapman (Laura) of Hamburg, N.Y.; and five grandchildren, Tayne Frye(Calvin), Charlene Mehnert, Heather Gavin, Randall Kaminski (Jennifer) and Casey Chapman (Rachel); plus 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons, plus one on the way. Birdeen was a member of Shenandoah Baptist Church. There she was a faithful supporter of foreign missionaries with a heart for evangelism, praying for many people. Memorial gifts may be made to The Mission Fund C/O Shenandoah Baptist Church 6520 Williamson Road Roanoke, VA 24019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road with Pastor Albin Crutchfield officiating. Interment will follow in Daleville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.

