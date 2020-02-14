February 13, 2020 Herman E. Chaney Sr., 78, of Roanoke, Va., died on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marjorie C. Chaney; son, Herman E. Chaney Jr.; daughter, Theresa Chappelear (Rick); six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Edmond Chaney (Ann); and sisters, Doris Simmons, Sarah Hill and Lettie Perez. A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

