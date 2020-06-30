June 20, 2020 Shirley Jean Chandler, 68, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Survivors include her mother, Alice Bolden Bonds; son, Melvin (Rose) Chandler; brothers, Charles (Lorraine), David (Glenda) and Barry Bonds; two sisters, Pearl Chandler and Sonja Chapman, and other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Serenity. Interment will be held at Williams Memorial Park. Friends may call at Serenity for viewing on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 2 until 6 p.m. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Chandler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

