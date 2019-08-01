November 17, 1955 July 29, 2019 Rebecca Elizabeth Kemp Chandler, 63, of Roanoke, Va., arose on wings to Glory on Monday, July 29, 2019 following a major stroke. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. at White Oak Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Riner. The family will receive friend one hour prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.