April 3, 1943 December 8, 2019 Fred Allen Chandler Jr. of Riner, Va., age 76, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Fred was born on April 3, 1943, in Montgomery County. He lived in Montgomery County most of his life and was a 1961 Auburn High School graduate. He was the most humble, kind, and loving soul. He was a Sunday school teacher at Auburn United Methodist Church for 25 years and was a current member of New Hope Church of God. He loved and was dedicated to his family, friends, and church. In his life he worked for many people and businesses, including, Trailways bus company, Wilco gas, Bill's drive in, Rowe furniture, Brenda and Roberts farm, several friends farms, The Arsenal, and worked and retired from Montgomery County Public Schools after 32 years. His loves and hobbies included fishing (surf fishing and wade fishing in Little River), squirrel hunting in the pinies, camping at Bratton's place, detailing cars, watching westerns and tractor auctions, and taking trips to the Hatteras Island and Pigeon Forge Tenn. He loved to reminisce and tell stories about all of his life experiences, including, driving a trailways bus "silver eagle", driving the gas truck, and fishing and camping stories. He loved company, having friends over, swapping stories, hanging out at Burton's garage, and anything to do with cars, trucks, and tractors. His favorite foods were salads and hotdogs. Fred is survived by his wife of 24 years, Mona Gordon Chandler; sister, Brenda Young and husband, Robert; brother-in-law, Johnny Gordon and wife, Peggy; children, Tanya McCoy and husband, Charles, Jeff Chandler and wife, Deanna, Sherry Hollandsworth and husband, Andrew, Samantha Meadows and husband, Cody, Randy Whitlow and wife, Holley, Kevin Whitlow, Joy Whitlow, and Lesa Whitlow; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, extended family, friends; and his dogs, Ellie May, Rascal, and Sammy. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Allen Chandler; his mother, Lula Dixon Chandler; and his daughter, Amber LeeAnn Whitlow. In lieu of flowers, any donations to be made to New Hope Church of God. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the New Hope Church of God with the Rev. T. Michael Bond officiating. Burial will follow at the New Zion Cemetery, in Elgood, W.Va. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m. at New Hope Church of God in Christiansburg. Arrangments by McCoy Funeral Home.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
For a limited time, enter for a chance to win one of 5 family 4-packs of tickets to see Mati…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.