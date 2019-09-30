CHAMBERS Tobey Caudell September 21, 2019 Tobey Caudell Chambers, 75, of Roanoke, Va. passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He fought a short and valiant fight with cancer. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. at SW Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, VA. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.

