January 14, 2020 Shirley Ann Lam Chambers, age 77, of Buchanan, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital following a long illness. A celebration of Shirley's life will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville with Ben Peyton officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to American Cancer Society, 2840 VA-419, and #106-A, Roanoke, Virginia 24018. Online condolences may be offered to Shirley's family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.
