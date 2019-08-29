August 25, 2019 Bill Chafin, 81, of Angier, N.C., formerly a long time resident of Montgomery County, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel.

