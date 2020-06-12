October 22, 1949 June 9, 2020 Linda French Cecil, 70, of Salem, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born in West Virginia, the daughter of the late Frederick and Bernice French. Linda is survived by her sons, Rick and George (Regina); her granddaughters, Taylor and Logan; her best friend and partner, Randy and his son, Dustin (Heather and son Isaac). She graduated from Virginia Western Community College with an Associates in Nursing, from the Medical College of Virginia with a B.S. in Nursing and from Averett College with a Masters in Business Administration. She worked as a nurse at Carilion for many years where she later became the Director of Nursing. Linda finished her long nursing career caring for veterans at the V.A. Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 pm on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Christiansburg, Va., with the Rev. Troy Mays officiating. Linda's heart of compassion and generous spirit were evident to her family, friends, colleagues and community. We will miss her spunk and zest for life and adventure. Go, Cowboys! Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

