December 27, 1935 March 26, 2020 Billy Lafayette "Buddy" Caves, 84, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his daughter's residence. He was born on December 27, 1935, in Algoma, W. Va. to the late Robert and Martha Peggins Caves. After graduating from High school in West Virginia, Billy enlisted in the U.S. Army where he would proudly serve during the Korean Conflict. He became employed with Salem Glass Company following his discharge and spent the next 30 plus years as a glass mechanic before retiring. Billy had a gift in woodworking, as he was well known for building various things, even furniture, for those he loved. He also enjoyed gardening and could grow the prettiest tomatoes you ever saw. Above all, he will mostly be remembered by those who love him most, as a loving and caring man! He would do anything for his family! In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Joanne Sisk Caves; special son-in-law, David Carl; five sisters, and one brother. Family remaining to cherish his memory includes his daughter, Nita Caves Carl, of Salem; granddaughters, Melinda Hathaway (Ben), of Salem, Melissa Carl, of Salem, and Stephanie Neighbors (Cory), of Copper Hill, Va.; great-grandsons, Benjamin and Zachary Hathaway, of Salem, and Levi Neighbors, of Copper Hill, Va. In keeping with Billy's wishes, a private graveside service will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, where military rights will be recognized for his time of service. The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff of Fresenius Kidney Care, for their acts of kindness and professionalism during his illness, and his nurse, Sharon, with Kindred Hospice, for her loving care. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
