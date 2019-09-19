September 11, 2019 Kermit Eugene Catron, 94, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Mr. Catron was preceded in death by his parents; 13 siblings; his first wife, Emma Marie Catron; second wife, Alma Louise Catron; his children, Walter Vancewood Cornett Jr. and Evelyn Darlene Cannard; and a granddaughter, Cynthia Ann Cannard. Kermit is remembered as a hardworking man, helping his neighbors with yardwork well into his 90s. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Kermit was loved by all and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his grandchildren, Margaret Maria Crewey, Lisa Michele Morris, Jennifer Carol Hooker, Wendy Cannard Owens, Toni Elaine Price and Patricia Cannard; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by a special nephew, Frankie Catron; a special friend, "Sweet Pea" Juritta Adams; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Memorial Services will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with Pastor Tony Cannard officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

