CASSIDY Raymond Douglas May 20, 2019 December 2, 2019 Raymond Douglas Cassidy, 74, of Goodview, Va., passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Mr. Cassidy was born on May 20, 1945, in Portsmouth, Va., a son of the late Raymond Texas Cassidy and Martha Dix Cassidy who survives. He was the owner and operator of Cassidy Heating and A/C until his retirement. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his love of the last 32 years, Cindy Poff; children, Paul Cassidy (Kathy), Leah O'Rourke Smith and Kathy O'Rourke; grandchildren, Jessica Hatch (Adam), Julie Cassidy, Sydney O'Rourke Walker and Rory Matthews; brothers, Jack Cassidy, Calvin Cassidy, Curtis Cassidy and David Cassidy; and a sister, Donna Cassidy. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a brother, Charles M. Cassidy. Graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Joey Bray officiating. At other times the family will receive friends at his mother's residence, 151 Short Rd. Providence, N.C. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Cassidy family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

