June 13, 1931 January 19, 2020 Robert G. "Bobby" Cassell, 88, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 13, 1931. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Noel Henry and Etta White Cassell, and a brother, James Noel Cassell. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1949 and served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Bobby worked at Clover Creamery and retired from Norfolk Southern in 1987 after 37 years of service. He enjoyed travelling, golf, chocolate, and most importantly he loved people, he never met a stranger. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandkids. Bobby was a man of faith and believed everyone had value. He was a longtime member at First Church of the Brethren where he served in numerous capacities along with serving the Church of Brethren at both the district and national level. Bobby is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joanne Shaver Cassell; a daughter, Susan Stultz and husband, Bruce; son, Robert G. Jr. and wife, Karen; grandchildren, Adam Stultz and wife, Lynsey, Dana Cassell, Ashley Jones and husband, Adam, and Leah Gibson and husband, Michael; and great-grandchildren, Tyler Gibson, Eva Stultz, Elysee Stultz, Eli Stultz, Etta Stultz and Adalynn Jones. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Dava Hensley officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorial gifts may be made to First Church of the Brethren, 2001 Carroll Ave., Roanoke, VA 24017 or to Camp Bethel, 328 Bethel Road, Fincastle, VA 24090. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
