February 19, 2020 William Luther Cash Sr., age 73, of Troutville, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his home following a long illness. A celebration of William's life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville with Pastor Debbie Hiner officiating. Burial will be at St. Clair Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

