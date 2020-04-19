October 22, 1933 April 16, 2020 Dorothy Drumwright Cash, 85, of Buena Vista, passed away of Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Brookdale Nursing Home. Born on October 22, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Robert Douglas Drumwright and Scott Beverly Drumwright Camden. She was a member of the Buena Vista Pentecostal Holiness Church and retired from Burlington with 28 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Warren Cash; and two brothers, David and Billy Drumwright; and her Pappa, Dave Camden. She is survived by four sons and one daughter, Warren Cash of Roanoke, Va., Sheldon Cash of Jacksonville, Fla., Wade Cash of Roanoke, Va., Jeffery R. Cash (Tammy) of Lexington, Va. and Roxanne Huffman of Jacksonville, Fla.; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Carolyn Rogers of Lexington, Va.; Becky Goff of Big Island, Va. and Evelyn Goff of Big Island, Va.; and previous husband, Robert G. Cash. A private graveside service will be held at Green Hill Cemetery. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.
