Casey Norma J. Norma J. Casey, 74, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at John M. Oakey and Son Funeral Home, Salem, Va., 540-389-5441.

To plant a tree in memory of Norma Casey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

