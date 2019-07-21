CASEY Kyyona Nicole July 17, 2019 Kyyona Nicole Casey, 21, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

