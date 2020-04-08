September 26, 1918 April 5, 2020 Ethel Gauldin Carwile, 101, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to her eternal home on Sunday, April 5, 2020. There she joins her husband, Oscar Carwile; mother and father, Malia and John Gauldin; three sisters, and three brothers. Left to cherish her memory are numerous nieces and nephews. Ethel was born and lived in the Roanoke Valley all her life. She was a faithful member of Melrose Baptist Church, attending since she was an infant. Ethel enjoyed being a part of the Victory SS Class and served in numerous capacities in the church. She always stressed the importance of finding a church home, securing eternal salvation and sought opportunities to share her faith. Ethel was a member of Eastern Star 159. She retired from the Salem VA Medical Center as Timekeeper Supervisor and was a member of NARFE Chapter 111. Following her retirement, Ethel enjoyed traveling and did so extensively throughout the world. Her pastimes included cooking and sharing recipes and knitting. Many were fortunate to have had the pleasure of sampling her good cooking or receiving one of her knitted items as a gift. You could always count on Ethel to be there in time of need. Time and again she was always willing to lend a helping hand. Family was important and Ethel was proud that she never missed a Shropshire reunion. Ethel was blessed to have a long, healthy, active life. She had a positive attitude, counting her blessings and giving thanks to those who helped her. The family would like to thank Friendship Manor 4th floor staff for the excellent care they provided over the years. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
