January 14, 2020 Verlie Mullins Carter, age 90, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett Mullins and Daisy Young Mullins; two husbands, Roy Young and Wayne Carter; brothers and sisters, Herman, Ruby, and Hazel; and two sons, Douglas Lee Young and Kenneth Allen Young. Surviving are her son, Ronald Young and wife, Vicky; grandson, David Young and wife, Melissa; great-grandchildren, Kenneth, Sydney, Tyler, and Carsen; brothers, Clyde and wife, Jean, Jesse and wife, Gracie; and sister-in-law, Eula Mullins. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Flora Funeral Chapel with Pastor Bob Andrews officiating. Interment will follow at the Young Family Cemetery. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Carter, Verlie Mullins
