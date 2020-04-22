April 18, 2020 On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Dean Carter Sr. 76, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was the last of nine children. In addition to his siblings, he was preceded in death by parents and his son, Michael Edward Carter. Dean loved the outdoors, loved fishing and doing tree and lawn work. He was married five times as he loved women just as much as fishing. Left to cherish his memory are Tommy, Kathy, Robbie and last but not least, Camber; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A celebration of Dean's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com

