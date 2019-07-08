CARTER Leonard Ray July 6, 2019 Leonard Ray Carter, 76, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019 after a long brave struggle with dementia. He was born in Ferrum, Va. to Charlie and Gladys Carter. He was preceded by his parents, son, Dean Carter; brothers, Gerald, Nat (Nathaniel), Donald, Lane, and Noel Carter; brothers-in-law, Frank Still, Frank Peters, Dillard Fisher, and Gene Kritter; sisters, Pauline Still, Mildred Jones, Doris Foster, Lolene Mitchell, and Lois McGhee. Surviving are his sisters, Ileta Peters and Nellie Kritter; twin, Fay Fisher; sisters-in-law, Reba Carter, Arlene Carter, and Vera LaPrade; constant friend and companion, Sandra Halsey; former wife, Bunny (Bernice) Hedrick; brother-in-law, Lawrence Dalton and wife Clara; daughters, Trenda Leavitt and husband Jim, Mandie (Amanda) Hale and husband Joey; grandchildren; and countless family and friends. Ray worked for Home Beneficial Life Insurance Company for thirty years, winning many sales awards and trips. He loved to travel and visited all fifty states. He was a life-long dancer, winning dance contests as a young man and dancing with the Patrick Henry Travelers in recent years. He loved music events and attended the Galax Fiddlers Convention each year. He and his large family loved camping and took several cross-country trips. Ray was always willing to help others and had a wide circle of friends. He loved to make people laugh with jokes and pranks. He and his McDonald's coffee committee solved many of the world's problems each morning. He enjoyed playing golf, walking and planning family get-togethers and trips. If there was music, fellowship and food, Ray was there, especially if butterscotch candy and ice-cream were involved. Ray attended Primitive Baptist church services his entire life. He was also a member of the Fairystone Campers Club. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Flora Funeral Chapel with Elders Mark Terry and Junior Conner officiating. Interment will follow in the Carter-Young Family Cemetery. A covered dish luncheon will follow the graveside at Republican Church in Ferrum, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the exceptional care and love Fork Mountain Adult Rest Home provided. Many thanks to everyone who visited Dad during his struggle with dementia. In honor of Ray, consider making a donation to the Central and Western Virginia Alzheimer's Society (https://www.alz.org/cwva/donate). Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
