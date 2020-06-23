March 14, 1938 June 19, 2020 Judith Ann "Judy" Johnston Carter, 82, of Pearisburg, Va. passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Carilion Giles Community Hospital in Pearisburg. She was born on March 14, 1938, in Bluefield, W.Va. and was the daughter of the late Herbert Scott Johnston and Evelyn Ruth Lipes Johnston. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ret. Lt. Col. Ray Stafford Carter. Judy was employed by the Bank of Graham, St. Luke's Hospital, and Asphalt Industries. Most recently, she enjoyed her volunteer work as pool manager at the Giles Country Club where she "adopted" each of her lifeguards. She was also a long-time member of the Pearisburg Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her brother, H.S. "Buddy" Johnston (Janet); her niece, Christine Jensen (Skip); her nephew, Scott Johnston (Erin); great-nieces and nephew, Skylar, Mason, and Willa. In addition, sister-in-law, Ann Carter; stepson, Ken Carter (Barbara); stepdaughter, Audrey Carter (James Texeira); stepgrandson, Shawn Carter (Bree); stepgranddaughter, Tara McKinstry (Mack); and five great-stepgrandchildren. Judy will be interred at a private service at Monte Vista Cemetery, Princeton, W.Va. A celebration of life is planned for a later time. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation may do so at the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be sent to the family at givensfuneralhome.com.
