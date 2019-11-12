November 9, 2019 Joy Lee Carter, 86, of Blue Ridge, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was a God-loving man and an active member of Cooper's Cove Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. Joy was a true family man and was a wonderful husband and stepfather. He will also be remembered as a loving pawpaw to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceding Joy in death were his parents, Robert and Junia Carter; and his brother, Chester Carter. Left to cherish the memories with Joy are his wife of 40 years, Betty June Carter; stepchildren, Sherry Harlow, Boyd Andrews (Vicki Doss), Timmy Andrews (Sherri), Ann Andrews, and Jeff Andrews (Nadine Bannard); sister, Nancy Dooley; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to come visit with the family from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at noon on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Blue Ridge. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

