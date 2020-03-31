March 28, 2020 On Saturday, March 28, 2020, after a four-year heroic battle with pancreatic cancer, Grover Lee Carter, 77, moved from Vinton, Virginia to Heaven. Grover is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Shirley Carter; his daughter, Cathy Carter Kutz; his beloved granddaughter, Katie Kutz; his son-in-law, Greg Kutz; his two brothers and sister, James Carter, Roy Carter and wife, Nancy, and Carolyn Gordon and husband, Ronnie; many beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews; and many friends and brothers and sisters in Christ. Grover attended Stewartsville High School where he was a star athlete playing baseball, basketball and volleyball. After high school, he began working for Burlington Industries (now Precision Fabrics – PFG) where he worked for 47 years before retiring in 2008. Grover was a dedicated employee, a caring supervisor and was highly respected by his peers and employees. He was a talented craftsman and could make just about anything. Grover was the family handyman fixing anything from a broken toilet to a broken barbie doll. He was an avid sports fan loving the New York Yankees, the Washington Redskins and most importantly, the Virginia Tech Hokies (football, basketball and women's fastpitch softball). Grover also loved to fish and spent many peaceful hours in his last years fishing at his daughter's lake house. He was a dedicated, faithful and loving husband and a wonderful father and grandfather. Grover was patient and kind and always prioritized time with family. To his granddaughter, Katie, he was known as Poppa. Poppa loved Katie with all his heart and more than anything loved to watch Katie play softball. Grover loved Jesus and his church family at Shady Gove Baptist Church. He attended Shady Grove for nearly 60 years. Grover was a deacon, a Sunday school teacher, a member of the choir and a faithful follower of Christ. In his last days he continued to read his bible faithfully and pray for others every day. Grover was a faithful servant until the end. He was always the same, never wavering in his faith. Grover's life was an inspiration to many, and he will be deeply missed. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shady Grove Baptist Church, 1861 Jordantown Road, Thaxton, VA 24174. Please note on your donation that it is for the building fund in memory of Grover Carter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
