CARTER Doris Lelia June 7, 1924 September 27, 2019 Doris Lelia Carter, 95, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord, on Friday, September 27, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Carter; daughter, Bonnie McCormack; brother, Mason Williams; and sister, Francis Obeshane. Left to cherish her memory, are her grandson, David McCormack; and great-grandson, Matthew McCormack. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, 305 Roanoke Blvd. Salem, Va. 24153. A committal service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 in the Sherwood Memorial Park Abbey. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, for their exceptional levels of care and compassion. Online condolences can be made by visiting, www.johnmoakey.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.