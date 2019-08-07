September 22, 1937 August 4, 2019 Donald Eugene (Don) Carter, 81, of Natural Bridge Station, died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at his home. Born September 22, 1937 in Covington, Virginia, a son of the late William Henry Carter and Pearl Caldwell Carter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert (Bob) Carter. Surviving are his spouse of 56 years, Donnie Skeens Carter; special niece, Brenda Smith and husband David; special nephew, Chris Higgins; and special sister-in-law, Mary Conner and husband Tommy. He was a member of the Natural Bridge Baptist Church and had been previously employed at the Natural Bridge Inc. for 43 years and served in the Virginia National Guard for nine years. Don had a great love for cars and was a member of the Riviera Car Club. A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Harrison Funeral Chapel with the Rev. W. David Bain officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Allegheny Memorial Park at 2 p.m. with military rites. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Natural Bridge Baptist Church, Bell Tower Lane, Natural Bridge, VA 24578. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA 24450.
spotlight
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.