October 12, 2019 Rebecca Maxey (Becky) Carson, 69, of Vinton, Va. and Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away peacefully at her home in Bedford County on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She loved walking on the beach and collecting sea shells. Becky enjoyed cooking, sewing, working in her flowers and going to consignment shops and thrift stores. She also greatly loved her four grandchildren who affectionately called her Mimi. Becky was a graduate of Staunton River High School and a dedicated lifelong member of the Jehovah's Witnesses. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Eileen Maxey of Bedford County; and by three brothers, Sidney, Tommy and Larry Maxey. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Chuck Carson; a son, C.T. Carson; a daughter, Carrie Carson Wilkinson and her husband, Brandon; four grandchildren, Cory Carson, Hannah Carson, Ayden Altizer and Lexi Altizer; one sister, Bonnie St.Clair; her "mean ole" mother-in-law, Prudia Perdue; many nieces and nephews; and many loving friends. The family will receive friends at a Memorial Visitation from 4 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.oakeys.com.
