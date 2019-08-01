CARROLL Wilson Allen July 31, 2019 Wilson Allen (Speedy) Carroll, 81, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Bessie Carroll; as well as half-brothers and sisters, Jim, Junior, and Frances Quesenberry, James 'John' Carroll, and Aline Kessinger. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Norma Tomlinson Carroll; beloved son, Matthew Allen Carroll (Teresa); and treasured granddaughter, Lynette Nicole Carroll; sister, Betty Carroll Barlow (Leon); brother-in-law, Sam Tomlinson (Carol); many nieces and nephews; as well as special friends Bill Baker and George Hindle. Speedy was active in many organizations through all the years, including Past Master McDaniel #86 Masonic Lodge, Past President Isaac Walton League of America, Christiansburg Hunt Club, Montgomery County Game and Fish Club, Christiansburg Moose Lodge, and Life Member of the Christiansburg Lifesaving Crew, with over 50 years of dedicated service. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Neal Turner officiating. Interment with Masonic Rites will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg. Many thanks to Heritage Hall Villa 2 staff for your caring devotion to your patients. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Good Samaritan Hospice, 1160 Moose Drive, Christiansburg, Va. 24073.

