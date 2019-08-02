CARROLL Wilson Allen July 31, 2019 Wilson Allen (Speedy) Carroll, 81, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Visitation will be held on from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements with Horne Funeral Home & Crematory 540-382-2612.
