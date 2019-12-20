May 6, 1964 December 14, 2019 Michael Alan Carroll, 55, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Michael loved to travel and enjoyed drawing and fishing (fly fishing in particular). He was described by his friends and family as always a friendly person and having a smile on his face. Preceding him in death was his father, Wayne Thomas Carroll. His surviving family includes his children, Jessica Bocian, Drew Carroll, and Austin Carroll; mother, Sandra Carroll Vandergrift; and sister, Angela Carroll Bias. His children would like to thank his nurse, Whitney Sprinkel, and all the doctors who cared for him at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital these past few weeks. They gave him the best care they could have asked for. A celebration of Michael's life will take place on Sunday, December 22, 2019, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable contribution to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
