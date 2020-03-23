CARROLL, Louise Thompson August 8, 1931 - March 22, 2020 On Sunday, March 22, 2020, Louise Thompson Carroll of Vinton, Va., went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ. She came to faith in 1971 and lived a life of service to others as a born-again Christian, wife, mother, grandmother (Mama Lou to her grandchildren), friend and children's teacher. Louise is the daughter of James H. and Viola Thompson. She was born on August 8, 1931 and graduated from William Byrd High School in Vinton in 1949. Louise was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse of 56 years, Richard I. (Dick) Carroll; and her son-in-law, James Fountain. She is survived by her three children, Sherry L. (James) Fountain, Sarah C. (Eddie) Lumpkin, and John I. (Edie) Carroll; four grandchildren, Jamie (Catie) Lumpkin, Julie (Nathan) Sasse, John Richard (Caroline) Carroll, and Christen E. (Jonathan) Bales; eleven great-grandchildren, Caleb, Benjamin, Daniel, Bentley, Ayla Joy, and Isaac Lumpkin, Eloise, Claire, and Isaac Carroll, and Joshua and Samantha Sasse; and her brother and sister-in-law, James H. and Linda Thompson Jr. She leaves a legacy of love and service to her family and friends. A closed casket viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A small graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery. She has fought the good fight; she has kept the faith. Now there is laid up for her the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to her on that day. 2 Timothy 4:7 In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Vinton Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Southwest Virginia sees first COVID-19 case
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with ABC-on licenses to sell wine and beer to go
-
Virginia Tech calls off May graduation ceremony, prepares for return to campus of about 1,000 students
-
154 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, an increase of 40 since Friday
-
219 in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19; state reports third death
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.