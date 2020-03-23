CARROLL, Louise Thompson August 8, 1931 - March 22, 2020 On Sunday, March 22, 2020, Louise Thompson Carroll of Vinton, Va., went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ. She came to faith in 1971 and lived a life of service to others as a born-again Christian, wife, mother, grandmother (Mama Lou to her grandchildren), friend and children's teacher. Louise is the daughter of James H. and Viola Thompson. She was born on August 8, 1931 and graduated from William Byrd High School in Vinton in 1949. Louise was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse of 56 years, Richard I. (Dick) Carroll; and her son-in-law, James Fountain. She is survived by her three children, Sherry L. (James) Fountain, Sarah C. (Eddie) Lumpkin, and John I. (Edie) Carroll; four grandchildren, Jamie (Catie) Lumpkin, Julie (Nathan) Sasse, John Richard (Caroline) Carroll, and Christen E. (Jonathan) Bales; eleven great-grandchildren, Caleb, Benjamin, Daniel, Bentley, Ayla Joy, and Isaac Lumpkin, Eloise, Claire, and Isaac Carroll, and Joshua and Samantha Sasse; and her brother and sister-in-law, James H. and Linda Thompson Jr. She leaves a legacy of love and service to her family and friends. A closed casket viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A small graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery. She has fought the good fight; she has kept the faith. Now there is laid up for her the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to her on that day. 2 Timothy 4:7 In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Vinton Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

