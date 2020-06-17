June 12, 2020 Lester B. "Chuck" Carroll, 78, of Winchester passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Sherwood Memorial Park. If you wish, you may attend the service via live stream by visiting www.simpsonfuneral.com scrolling to the middle of the page and clicking on the face book logo. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707

To plant a tree in memory of Lester Carroll as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.