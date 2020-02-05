February 2, 2020 Kay Simpson Carroll, 65, of Roanoke went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was preceded by her parents, Howard L. "John" and Ruby Beckner Simpson; husband, Kevin Lee Carroll; infant son, William Howard Carroll; brother and sister-in-law, William Caroll and Norma Jean Simpson; sisters, Janet Wilkerson; and Joyce Myers; and a daughter-in-law, Tiffany Carroll. Surviving are her sons, Brian Carroll, and Cory Carroll and wife, Ashton; grandson, Brent J. Carroll; brothers, Danny L. Simpson and wife, Harue, and Johnny Ray Simpson; brother-in-law, Wayne Wilkerson; dear friend, Michele Godfrey; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her devoted K-9 companion, Myra. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. Interment will follow in King Family Cemetery, Bent Mountain. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707
Kay Simpson Carroll
