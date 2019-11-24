CARROLL Joyce Mills June 5, 1933 November 21, 2019 Joyce Mills Carroll, 86, of Blacksburg, Va., died, Thursday, November 21, 2019, at her home. She was born in Giles County, Va. on June 5, 1933 to the late William and Elinor Aliff Mills. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Carroll and son-in-law, Ronnie Martin. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Debra Carroll Martin, Barbara Carroll Mattox and Rick; Anita Carroll Brown; son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Janet Carroll; grandchildren, Jason, Nathan, Levi, Wesley, Mandi, Scott, Katy, Paige, Peter, Molly, Shannon, Afton, Taylor, Whitney; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Peggy Carroll, Lois McPherson, Pam Carroll; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thank you to Carilion Hospice and their staff members, Nicole Thompson, Tammy Epperly, Marissa Abell and Rebekah Graham. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.