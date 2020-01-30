January 23, 2020 Edith Maren Carrara, 84, of Wirtz, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens Chapel. Burial will follow the service. The family requests that no flowers be sent. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
Breaking
CARRARA, Edith Maren
To plant a tree in memory of Edith CARRARA as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.