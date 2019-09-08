CARR, Roslyn Alexia September 2, 2019 Roslyn Alexia (Roz) Carr, 60, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Joan Thrift Carr. Surviving to cherish her memory is her father, Crockett Boyd Carr Jr.; her sister, Daphne Ann Carr; her partner, Don Mabery; and her stepsisters, Gwenn Johnston and Gaelin Hereford. She enjoyed NASCAR and football, especially the Redskins and the University of Virginia. A special note from her dad, "She listened well and took pictures of everything. She would show you the pictures and her love of life. She will be remembered by one and all." A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the funeral home. Donations may be made in memory of Roslyn Carr to The American Cancer Society, 2840 Electric Road, Suite 106A, Roanoke, VA 24018 with acknowledgement to Crockett Boyd Carr Jr., 1091 Young Court, Bedford, VA 24523. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

