CARR, Roslyn Alexia September 2, 2019 Roslyn Alexia (Roz) Carr, 60, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Joan Thrift Carr. Surviving to cherish her memory is her father, Crockett Boyd Carr Jr.; her sister, Daphne Ann Carr; her partner, Don Mabery; and her stepsisters, Gwenn Johnston and Gaelin Hereford. She enjoyed NASCAR and football, especially the Redskins and the University of Virginia. A special note from her dad, "She listened well and took pictures of everything. She would show you the pictures and her love of life. She will be remembered by one and all." A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the funeral home. Donations may be made in memory of Roslyn Carr to The American Cancer Society, 2840 Electric Road, Suite 106A, Roanoke, VA 24018 with acknowledgement to Crockett Boyd Carr Jr., 1091 Young Court, Bedford, VA 24523. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.