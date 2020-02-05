December 30, 1930 February 3, 2020 Norma Cockerham Carr, of Galax, Virginia, went to the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020, after a courageous battle against physical conditions. She was born on December 30, 1930 as a daughter to Hardy J. and Neva G. Cockerham. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Samuel C. Carr Jr., who she married in 1950. She is survived by a daughter, Karen G. Carr; a son, Mark Carr; daughter-in-law, Maria; plus grandchildren, Jason Atwood, Stephanie (Eric) Slone and Kathleen Carr. A lifetime lover of dogs, she is also survived by her good dog, Camet. She started her employment with Intermountain Telephone Company after graduating from Galax High School in 1948. She was a switchboard operator for over 10 years and subsequently was greatly involved with the family businesses of Cockerham Coal Company and Glade Meadows Mobile Home Park for 25 years. She received her associate degree in Law Enforcement from Wytheville Community College in 1984 and had more than a 30-year career of being a deputy and dispatcher for Carroll County Sheriff's Department and a dispatcher for the City of Galax Police Department. She was enthusiastically involved with community activities during her life such as the establishment of the Gladeville Elementary School, being a loyal member of the Gladeville Methodist Church in addition to volunteering for the Galax Moose Lodge. She also was a faithful advocate for Galax High School Band activities plus an avid supporter of the Galax Athletic Boosters. She continued this support with her grandchildren in their activities. She was always a passionate traveler as she visited nearly all regions of the United States plus multiple countries with family and friends. The family would like to thank Jennifer Hill, special care giver, and personnel of the Mountain Valley Hospice and Senior Home Share for their kindness and thoughtfulness during the last days of her life. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Gladeville United Methodist Church with the Rev. Terri Gregory officiating. Burial will follow in the Gladeville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home. Donations may be made to the Gladeville Cemetery Fund (103 Cranberry Road Galax, VA 24333). A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
