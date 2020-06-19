June 17, 2020 Marie Carr, 85, of Floyd, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Carr; and her parents, K.W and Clyde Thompson. Marie is survived by three children, Michael Carr (Rosemary), Sherry Hartsock (Ronald), and Darrell Carr ( Sonya); five grandchildren, Christy Carr, Brittany Carr, Jonathan Hartsock (Jessica), Sarah Hartsock, and Amanda Carr Mullins (Shane); four great-grandchildren, Haiden, Savanna, Sophia, and Rylen; sisters and brothers, Dorothy Carter, Hilda Thompson, J.C. Thompson (Arlene), and Billy Thompson (Wanda); along with several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home with the Rev. Joseph Ashby and the Rev. David Stetler officiating. Interment will follow in Vest Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to service time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Vest Cemetery c/o Russell Janney 3113 Floyd Hwy S Floyd, VA 24091. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.