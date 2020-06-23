May 27, 1932 - June 18, 2020 Crockett Boyd Carr Jr., 88, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born on May 27, 1932, in Roanoke, Virginia, to the late Crockett Boyd Carr Sr. and Alice Evelyn Johansen. Boyd was an outstanding athlete in both football and track at Roanoke College and the University of Virginia, graduating from UVA with a degree in aeronautical engineering. After serving as an officer in the United States Air Force and a stint in his family's optics business, he renewed his lifelong interest in serious art. Boyd was an accomplished and eclectic artist, cartoonist and writer. Over the years he created an abundance of work in many styles, including oil paintings, wood carvings, wire and cardboard sculpture and computer generated drawings. Beginning in the late 1970s and through the 1980's and 90's, Boyd travelled the states of Virginia and West Virginia sketching whatever caught his fancy, capturing many structures and places now vanished from the landscape. He published several books of poetry and essays, as well as a book of his unique philosophy of life titled My.th. A long-time resident of West Virginia, he was a regular contributor to respected regional magazines, including Hill & Valley, Grab A Nickel, Laurel Review, Appalachian Journal and The West Virginia Hillbilly. His brilliant pen and ink drawings and pithy humorous captions won him a place as Staff Artist or Artist in Residence for the The Mountain State Arts and Crafts Fair in Ripley, W.Va., The West Virginia Hillbilly, Appalachian Journal, the West Virginia Art News, the Episcopal Diocese of WV, and West Virginia Writers, Inc. In accordance with his wishes, his substantial collection of art and literature will be gifted to WVWriters, Inc. Boyd was an artistic genius full of humor and charm. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The family would like to recognize with extreme gratitude Home Instead Senior Care Caregivers, Teresa Hunter, who went way beyond the call of duty for four and a half years; Kelly Caldwell-Porterfield, and Diane Brown. Also special thanks to Catalina Schoonmaker of Three Girls Senior Care Services. The kindness and expertise of Bedford Centra Hospice Care helped Boyd through his final days making possible a pain free and peaceful passing at home surrounded by his loved ones. The family would also like to recognize special friends of Boyd, Kirk Judd and Sherrell Wigal, both long-time members of WVWriters, Inc. who supported, understood, and loved him. Boyd Carr is survived by his daughter, Daphne Anne Carr; his sister, Gayle Hester; his stepdaughters, Gwenn Hereford Johnston and Gaelin Page Hereford; his stepgranddaughter, Grace Michael Johnston; his stepgreat-grandson, Greyson Thomas Bird; his first cousins, Dorothy Ann Killinger and Gregory Lee Freeman; and several other family members. He was preceded in death by his son, Steven Boyd Carr; first wife, Joan Mildred Thrift; second wife, Gloria Gilda Gibson; his sister, Martha Jo Goff; and his daughter, Roslyn Alexia Carr. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family and friends are encouraged to share about Boyd and celebrate his life on the following link to the WVWriters facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/groups/ 78858073689/?ref=sh Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
