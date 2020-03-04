March 1, 2020 Jeffery Lee Carr, 63, of Vinton, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Jeff loved his family and the outdoors. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Eugene Carr and Bernice Jane Carr; and brother, Michael Eugene Carr of Highland Springs, Va. He is survived by sister, Sharyn Good and husband, Harry; brother, Alan Carr and wife, Peggy; special sister-in-law, Glenda Carr (Michael's wife); nieces and nephews, Carol Keenan and husband, Marc, of Gloucester, Va., Chris Carr of West Point, Va., Lyndsey Good and Brianna Good of Richmond, Va., and Danielle Carr and Dylan Carr of Roanoke, Va.; great niece, Tiffany Keenan of Gloucester, Va.; great nephews, Bradley and Landon Carr of West Point, Va.; and great great nephew Connor Bristow of Gloucester, Va. Special Thanks to Jeff's doctors, Dr. Christian Klaus and Dr. Jeffrey Todd at Carilion. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, (540)366-0707.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffery Carr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.