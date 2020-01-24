January 22, 2020 Iris E. Carr, 78, of Copper Hill, Va., passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Carr; and sons, Mike Carr, Jeff Carr and Troy Carr. Iris is survived by her son, Jesse Carr and his wife, Christine; very special friend "daughter like" caretaker, Norma Jean Greene; grandson, Isaiah; two granddaughters, Tara and Alanna Carr; two great-grandchildren, Aurora Compton and Sterling Compton; two sisters, Ann Wray and Linda Martin; and brother, Terry L. Nichols. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Interment will follow at Adney Gap Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
CARR, Iris E.
