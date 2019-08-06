August 5, 2019 Harry Edward (Eddie) Carr, 70, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Elsworth Carr and Mary Carr Miller; stepfather, Walter Miller; father and mother-in-law, Cal C. and Helen M. Gamble; and special brother-in-law, Robert Ferris. Eddie is survived by his wife, Helen "Libby" Gamble Carr, his high school sweetheart; his precious daughter and son-in-law, Laura Lee and David Griffith; his cherished grandsons, Jacob Griffith - his fishing buddy and Ryan Griffith - his treasuring hunting buddy; brothers-in-law, Cal "Dewey" Gamble (Leslie), John Gamble (Debbie), and Glenn "Jigger" Gamble (Jum Soon); sister-in-law, Lynn Ferris; aunt, Liz Clark; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Eddie was a 1967 graduate of William Fleming High School. He worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad as a machinist, known by Mole, for 41 years. He attended First Christian Church Vinton and Goodview Baptist. Eddie enjoyed Nags Head, fishing and playing the guitar. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastors Brian Geiser and Joey Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.