May 27, 1937 January 1, 2020 Cyrus A. "C.A." Carper III, 82, of Hardy, Va., died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was born on May 27, 1937 in Roanoke, Va. to the late Cyrus A. Jr. and Virginia Willis Carper. C.A. served his country in the United States Marine Corps at Parris Island, S.C. He lived in Culpeper for 35 years. While in Culpeper C.A. worked at Atlantic Research Corporation. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Martha D. Carper; son, Doug Carper and his fiancée, Svetlana Kamery, of Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter, Cathy Martens and her husband, Steve, of Charlottesville; five grandchildren, Daniel Carper, David Carper, Michael Carper, Benjamin Carper and Stephanie Martens; brother, Mike Carper and his wife, Pat, of Rocky Mount; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the caring staff of Carilion Hospice, Franklin County for their wonderful care. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery, Roanoke, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to Carilion Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
